'Solid start to Dundee's season'

We asked for your reaction to Dundee's 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell on their return to the Scottish Premiership and the fans seem satisfied with a point.

Peter: "A good solid start for a team that is still getting to know each other after a dozen or so new signings since the end of last season. Motherwell look decent too, but we more than held our own and, with a little bit of luck (two off the post and one comfortably off the line) in the second half, we may of had more."

Iain: "If that was either of the Old Firm, it'd be a penalty! It's a hand ball. I think (hope) we are underestimated this season and we can kick on. We should have taken all three points comfortably in the second half alone.

Mark: "I thought we were relatively comfortable up until Motherwell scored. We then fell out it a bit. But we had the grit and determination to get back into the game and deserved our goal. We then had a couple of chances to win it. Solid start to the season."

Kevin: "Thoroughly enjoyable game despite the conditions. Thought Dundee played some excellent football going forward and were unlucky not to get the three points. Plenty of optimisim for the rest of the campaign."