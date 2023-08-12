Rangers 4-0 Livingston: Manager reaction

Rangers manager Michael Beale told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "The game was in three parts, maybe. The first part, really good - get 1-0 up, get 2-0 and then obviously the VAR goes against us. No problem with that but I felt after that we were a bit slow and sticky.

"Livingston reduced the spaces for us. It did get a bit nervy in the stadium. The changes had a big impact on the game and there were a lot of positives by the end of it. We were wasteful in the middle part of the game. We had good positions on the pitch and our last decision was really poor.

"Hugely important [for players to get their first Rangers goal]. For five of the boys to score their first goal this week, that will do them a wealth of good. Jack [Butland] getting his first clean sheet, Dujon [Sterling] making his debut.

"Jose Cifuentes was probably the pick of the players today, along with John Souttar.

"Overall, it's been a big eye opener for them as a week. As a team, we've shown a bit of everything. We've shown some good play, we've shown some poor play as well. We're a work in progress."