Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Three days to go until Saints start the new Premier League with a very tough trip to Spurs and it’s hard to gauge the mood.

Some fans I’ve spoken to have optimism based around the club actually spending some money this summer without selling first, and they have invested in some of the best young talent around.

That is absolutely cause for optimism.

But against that is the feeling summed up by one fan in my office, who told me the other day he was more worried about relegation than at any time in the last decade that Saints have spent back in the top flight. When I asked him why, he said because none of the signings have played in the Premier League and are all young.

So, there it is in a nutshell, and only time will tell. If this young talent flourishes it can be an exciting season for Saints, even in mid-table, which is a good place to be. If they don’t, then it could be a long winter. Winning at Spurs for a second time this year would be a welcome shock, but as always, Saints season won’t be defined by results against the 'top six'.