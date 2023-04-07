Sutton's prediction: 1-1

What a strange decision by Chelsea to bring back Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, as manager until the end of the season.

As I have said many times about some of the Blues' decisions in recent months, it feels like they are making it up as they go along.

Good luck to Frank, who had a difficult time at Everton before leaving at the start of this year. I actually thought he did pretty well in his first spell at Chelsea but it seems so odd to go back to him now.

What happens if they do well under him in the Champions League and in their remaining league games? In many ways, this has complicated things.

Who knows which way Lampard will go in terms of team selection in this games, or even what formation he will use?

Because of that, it's hard to make a prediction here, other than that I can't see there being many goals.

Keke's prediction: I'm going with Wolves - my mum is from Wolverhampton, you see. 2-1

Joelah's prediction: I am going to back Wolves too. This game is saying 1-0 to me!

