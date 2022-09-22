W﻿e asked you what you made of Brighton's new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

H﻿ere's a flavour of your views:

Doug: What I like is that Tony Bloom and Paul Barber didn’t take long deciding their preferred candidate. They know what they are doing. What will be interesting is the next transfer window.

Frank: Trust Tony Bloom to already have a replacement lined up who seems to be capable of taking the Albion forward. This club is always one step ahead with succession planning: sell Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo is ready to step up; Marc Cucurella leaves and Pervis Estupinan comes in. Small improvements in every department. Exciting times ahead with De Zerbi.

Martin: There’s no reason why De Zerbi cannot get further improvement from our talented squad. I’m intrigued to see how well our defenders and central midfielders cope with moving to having to invite pressure on to them from deep inside our own third to unlock the attacking space in behind. Our fans will panic at first, but we need to trust the process.

Anon: Who? Graham Potter will be a hard act to follow. We have confidence in the Seagulls set-up, but change is always a risk especially when it is enforced by a rival.