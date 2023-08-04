Celtic to retain Premiership crown?

Our experts gaze into the crystal ball to give us some predictions for the new Premiership campaign...

Willie Miller: It's really difficult to see past Celtic. Rangers have brought in a lot of new recruits but it might just be too much for them to topple their big rivals.

Kenny Miller: My heart wants to say Rangers, but that's not with any real confidence. Since Michael Beale arrived it's been nip and tuck between the Old Firm and I think they are far stronger all over the pitch. I can't call it though, I really feel it could be one of the closest title races in a while.

Leanne Crichton: Celtic are favourites because they have maintained the strength of their squad and then there's the stability of bringing a manager like Brendan Rodgers back.

Stephen Craigan: Celtic have more continuity regards players than they did at this time last season and I think that really helps. When you look at Rangers, they have made lots of changes and we don't really know what they will bring.

