Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

“I’m excited,” said Unai Emery on Sunday as he surveyed the remaining third of Aston Villa’s season, which is nice tone to set.

He always appears excited in any case, whether animated in his technical area or chattering in his news conference. He will no doubt keep up this rhythm throughout Villa’s remaining 12 games, which may be the best way to guard against any danger of drift.

Villa are not yet at the point where the remaining games appear to have little riding on them, but they have been in the centre of the Premier League table for some weeks. Sufficiently improved by Emery to quickly accelerate away from the gravitational pull of the bottom three, but not yet quite good enough to haul back the European contenders, they are – as described on this page yesterday – in “11th-place purgatory”, and seem most likely to remain there.

That is good enough for now, but momentum in the Premier League is hard to regain once lost, so Emery has every reason to want to talk up the possibility of them bridging the gap to the top seven, however remote.

“Next week we play a key match,” he noted – against Bournemouth – “to see how we go into the last few matches of the season. If we’re winning like we have been, we can face the teams in the top ten, to try to get them.”

Villa’s fixture list is favourable if they are to make a late assault on the European places, in so far as they have the chance to win points against the teams they are trying to overtake - they are still to visit Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool, while Fulham, Brighton and Newcastle have not yet been to Villa Park.

It could happen. But even if by Easter Villa are entirely out of the running, there should still be the incentive to push. It is clear to all that Villa are keen to invest in their squad this summer – their chief executive Christian Purslow said so only last month, forecasting an “extremely busy” window.

Regardless of the League table, current Villa players have 12 chances to show Emery why he should look to invest in other positions than theirs. In a League where everyone has money to spend, targeted players would surely be keener to join a club making progress, rather than coasting up to the holidays. Do not expect Emery’s intensity to ease, points and positions notwithstanding.

*Aston Villa v Bournemouth – live commentary BBC Radio WM (DAB Birmingham/Freeview), Saturday 15:00 GMT