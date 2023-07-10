Loris Karius and Paul Dummett have both extended their contracts with Newcastle until summer 2024.

The pair were both offered new deals in June and have now accepted and joined their team-mates for pre-season.

Defender Dummett is the Magpies' longest-serving current player and has made more than 200 appearances for the club since joining the academy at the age of nine.

After putting pen to paper, he wrote on Twitter:, external "Immensely proud to have extended my stay at this incredible club.

"To have witnessed what we have achieved in such a short space of time, not only as a player, but as a fan, has been amazing to see and be a part of. I can’t wait to see what this season brings."

Goalkeeper Karius has extended his stay for a second time after initially joining on a short-term deal in September 2022.