Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before the Whites host West Brom in the Championship on Friday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He says there are some legal aspects re: Luis Sinisterra's contractual situation so they are awaiting for an outcome. He, unlike Wilfried Gnonto, has a release clause. Both players and Helder Costa are training away from the main group and are not involved in the dressing room.

Farke says with regard to the contract situations the club is in a stronger position as the window goes on. He sill expects to have a competitive squad come the end of August.

He added: "It’s not my place to speak about the financial situation. But there are some rules. We know we have to bring in some players."

Asked if there is still time to strengthen, he said: "Yes, 100%."

He says the size of the group "is too small in numbers. We’re working behind the scenes and are fully convinced we’re doing the right things."

In terms of team news. Sam Greenwood is available while Leo Hjelde is out with concussion.

Sonny Perkins no longer ill. Farke reminded us that he will only include players if they show the correct attitude in training. Midfielder Tyler Adams who has been linked with Bournemouth after a move to Chelsea fell through, we are told by the club, has trained today

Farke says "no one tells me who I can pick or don’t pick. It’s totally up to me to make the decisions."

