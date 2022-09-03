Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says the number of missing players played a part in his side's defeat away to Livingston but still thinks his side fell short of their usual standards.

"We should be coming down here and dominating the game for more than a 25-minute period," he tells BBC Scotland.

"We've been chopping and changing the back three and back four, we've had a lot of injuries. That's one of the reasons we're finding it difficult because we don't have a consistent base at the moment.

"I think there's a mental fatigue. We're asking the same players to go again and again. Hopefully, with five days before Thursday, we can get that freshness back."

