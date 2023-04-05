Analysis: Man Utd 1-0 Brentford

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

The sighs of relief from Manchester United fans at the final whistle were proof of how close Brentford came to snatching a draw at Old Trafford.

The Bees improved after a flat first-half to give United a real scare as David de Gea produced the game's standout save to deny substitute Kevin Schade an equaliser.

This was only Brentford’s second Premier League defeat in their last 17 matches, also losing 1-0 at Everton in March.

They will need to respond on Saturday against in-form Newcastle - 5-1 winners at West Ham on Wednesday - if they are to keep their hopes alive of sneaking into Europe.

But wherever Brentford finish, they have made a mockery of second-season syndrome.

Having finished 13th last season following promotion from the Championship, the Bees are just three points away from equalling last season's tally of 46 points - which secured them 13th spot - despite defeat at Old Trafford.