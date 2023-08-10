We asked for your thoughts on the recent Harry Kane transfer developments.

Here are some of your replies:

Chris: The ownership of Spurs has let Kane down. First by sacking Mauricio Pochettino, then by their failed experiments after that. If he sadly leaves, I wish him well and hope he wins the Champions League. He is the best all-round forward in world football at the moment and he deserves something to look back on with pride.

Dave: Staying at Spurs will enable Kane to beat Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goals total. This will be a greater legacy than any medals he may get from elsewhere. It could take less than two seasons with Spurs' new attacking style, after two years of drudge.

Terry: If Harry doesn't want to sign a new contract, then it's common sense that we sell him and get the cash for him. He will be missed - so were Jimmy Greaves and Teddy Sheringham - but you always find others. It would be crazy to allow Harry to leave on a free after all that he's done for the club! Good luck to the man.

Mark: It will be sad to see Kane leave, but Spurs need a couple of seasons to settle in before being ready to challenge for any titles. He has been an amazing player for club and country, and he deserves the right to play out his career earning silverware. A fantastic footballer who has still got more to offer his new club and the England squad.

Tamba: I strongly believe Kane should leave if the price is right. The earlier the better so that his absence doesn't interrupt the plans of our new coach. We'll have enough time to scout new players required by the coach to help us compete strongly in the Premier League and all other competitions.