Hammell on 'sinking ship', transfer aims and home woes
- Published
Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has been speaking to the press ahead of Friday's Scottish Premiership match with Kilmarnock.
Here are the key points:
Says the club safety office looked like he was on a sinking ship given how flooded the place was.
Must be creative in transfer dealing to bring in one or two more beyond Shane Blaney.
No update on Louis Moult's injury situation.
A target is fixing home form to help turn fine margins in their favour.