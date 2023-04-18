I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

The news Pontus Jansson will be leaving Brentford to return to Malmo this summer marks a real end of an era.

When rumours emerged of his arrival in 2019, it seemed scarcely believable, as he was not a typical Bees target.

But thankfully it was true and from the moment Pontus arrived, he has made a massive impact.

He has been a rock in defence, a great captain and leader and inspirational to the younger players.

He genuinely cares about the club and has played passionately every game.

His reaction to scoring a last-minute winner at Watford last season – standing in front of the travelling Bees fans screaming, “This is what it means”, endeared him to us even more.

By leading us to promotion in 2021, Pontus fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League and last term only missed one game – through illness.

Unfortunately this season, like his first two at the club, injuries have curtailed his appearances, and it is sad that he has probably played his last Brentford match.

Pontus’s character was summed up at Wembley in 2021 when he kept a promise to club liaison officer, and Bees legend, Peter Gilham that they would lift the play-off trophy together if we won promotion.

He was true to his word and became a Brentford legend himself.