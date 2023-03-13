Former Leicester winger Matt Piper gave his verdict on defeat to Chelsea to the When You're Smiling podcast: "What we saw, there was that lack of urgency, there was no tempo to it. Even when we were in the game, it just seems there's something lacking, even when the game is tight and level.

"There's a lack of urgency, a lack of belief, clearly a lack of confidence and ultimately a lack of quality. There's not enough quality in possession of the football, whether we're trying to keep the ball, build or finish.

"We did create chances and didn't take them. So there's a lack of quality in finishing. The turnover of possession, in the middle of the park we gave it away too easily, there's a lack of quality with the ball at our feet. Then there's a lack of quality playing out from the back. There's a lack of quality keeping the ball out of the net.

"I though the defence was all over the place. A lot won't point fingers at Danny Ward but to let that in at your near post from Chilwell, I'm not having that. A top keeper keeps that out. So there's a lack of quality in the goal as well. And I have to say it, there's a lack of quality in the technical area when it comes to a dog fight, as that's what we are in now. Brendan is doing this little clap, he's not showing the drive and leadership to take us from this position.

"Do I understand why some are calling for his head? Of course. The question I would raise is, who would you bring in?

"But it is getting to that point now where if you can't get the right guy in surely the next guy is going to create more of an uplift than Brendan currently is at the minute as it's just so flat and you can't see a win coming if this continues."

Listen to When You're Smiling here