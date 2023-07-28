Tokyo forward Kyosuke Tagawa, who recently returned from a spell in Portugal with Santa Clara, is the subject of a loan offer from Heart of Midlothian that would also carry the option of a permanent transfer at a later date for the 24-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Discussions are at an advanced stage as Hearts look to agree a six-figure fee to sign 21-year-old forward Kenneth Vargas from Herediano after coming to a verbal agreement about a contract with the forward who helped the club finish second in the Costa Rican top flight and has been capped at under-23 level. (The Scotsman), external

Callum Paterson has spoken for the first time about Hearts' recent failed bids to take him back to Tynecastle before he signed a new contract with promoted Sheffield Wednesday - and the 28-year-old utility man has revealed he is still keen to return to the Edinburgh club one day. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

