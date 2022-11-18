M﻿ason Mount says that seeing England's women win the Euros has helped provide extra motivation for the squad going into the Qatar World Cup.

The Chelsea midfielder was at the final with fellow England team-mate Phil Foden as the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1.

Mount told the World Cup Daily podcast: "﻿I was obviously lucky enough to be there and witness it live. To be there as a fan I don't often get that opportunity to watch a game and an England game especially.

"﻿That feeling of watching them play and lift the trophy was amazing and knowing it was leading into a World Cup for us, it motivates you even more.

"﻿You can see how much it brings the country together. We didn't get to push that final step and do it but this is our goal now and we have another opportunity to do that. So we are going to give it our all and hopefully replicate that."

