McGregor to decide his future in summer

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will only play on into next season if he still feels he can be a major first-team contributor.

The 41-year-old, who made his 500th Rangers appearance in Saturday’s win over Dundee United, is out of contract in the summer and will decide then whether to continue.

"I need to focus on the games, let the season finish and make my decision then," he told Sky. "That's exactly what I did last year. I'll concentrate until the end of the season and see what happens then.

"I consider if I think my body can handle it, I consider if I'll be good enough to perform at the highest level for me.

"Everybody says play as long as you want and I get that. But do I want to be sitting on the bench? To be fair I was at the start of this season, but I would like to feel that I can contribute something and that will be a major factor."

McGregor admits he was humbled to make his 500th appearance for the club over two spells.

"It's a massive honour, personally," he said. "I'm not one for personal achievements but this means a lot to me.

"I came here as a boy and getting one appearance, never mind 500, is a massive thing for me.”