Wright heads back out on loan to League Two
Aston Villa have allowed Tyriek Wright to head out on loan to League Two side Bradford City.
The 20-year-old spent last season with Salford and Colchester and is yet to make a first-team appearance for Villa.
📰 | BREAKING NEWS— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) September 1, 2022
🙌 | Welcome to exciting winger @TyreikWright - who arrives on loan from @premierleague side @AVFCOfficial!
➡️ | Read: https://t.co/Mu4z3JElch#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/n64VSqHYuu
