Tuchel on injuries, Lukaku fitness and where to play James

Mateo Kovacic will “hopefully not miss longer than two weeks” after picking up a ligament injury in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final win.

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi won’t feature in the Premier League before the end of the season. “We can’t rush this,” Tuchel added.

Asked whether there was an update on the Chelsea ownership situation, he answered: “Absolutely not."

On facing Arsenal, Tuchel said he wants his side to play a “physical match”, adding: “I accept it's demanding for everybody, but it's Chelsea FC and that's what you sign up for."

Informed that only season ticket-holders will be at Wednesday’s game because of sanctions placed on the club, Tuchel said: “That’s not an advantage because we want to play in front of a full stadium, so that's bad news actually. I was not aware of that.”

On Romelu Lukaku’s struggle for form, he said: “He just needs that one moment, that one spark. He maybe should’ve had a goal against Real Madrid, but he’s missing the luck.”

Tuchel added: “After a period of injury he lacks simply the fitness for matches. I don't point the finger at him, it's not even his fault. At this time of the season you need to have a certain rhythm. He’s an option - maybe he can’t play 90 minutes, but maybe 60.”