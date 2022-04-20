Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin has kept open the possibility of leaving the club this summer. (Chronicle Live), external

The Magpies are set to end their interest in Benfica's Darwin Nunez, as the 22-year-old Uruguay forward wants to join a Champions League club, with Brentford's Ivan Toney viewed as an alternative. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column in full