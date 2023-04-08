Rangers will write to SFA over disallowed goal

Rangers will write to the Scottish FA seeking an explanation for Alfredo Morelos' opener being ruled out.

The striker was penalised for a push on Alistair Johnston as he got on the end of Borna Barisic's corner in the first half.

Post-match, manager Michael Beale said: "I thought the minimum we deserved was a draw and I'm disappointed with one or two decisions from the VAR officials.

"If you look at Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal, why is their guy not trying to play the ball? Only Alfredo is trying to play the ball.

"They both have a hold of each other but Alfredo's number is twisted around his back. I think it's a goal. It's a soft one."