Chelsea sign young Everton defender Samuels-Smith

Chelsea have signed defender Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton.

The 17-year-old, who can operate at both centre-back and left-back, represented England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer.

"It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I’m really glad to be here," he said.

"It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels."