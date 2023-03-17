Southampton v Tottenham: Team news

Southampton are optimistic Kyle Walker-Peters will be fit despite being forced off against Brentford in midweek.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to return from a minor injury but Tino Livramento and Juan Larios are still sidelined.

Tottenham remain without injured quartet Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon.

Head coach Antonio Conte says his other players are all fit, indicating Emerson Royal may come back into contention for Saturday's match.

The Brazilian full-back missed last weekend's win against Nottingham Forest after being injured against AC Milan.

