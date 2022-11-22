A﻿shley Cole says Everton have been focusing on improving in the final third during their mid-season trip to Australia.

The first-team coach said: "We’re so focused on working on training and coming up with the ideas because goals win games.

"We are trying new ideas out on the training pitch and hopefully we see the benefits in the next game.

"We are always striving for the best and to perform at a high level. The back end of last week was a difficult time for us but it’s been a great opportunity to come here, meet fans, play against good opposition and focus on what we have been trying in training.

"The focus is on us but we are a very determined group of staff and, of course, we always strive to be better."