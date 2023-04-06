Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Vitaly Janelt is in contention to face Newcastle. The 24-year-old midfielder has been out since 15 March with a knee injury.

Kristoffer Ajer, Frank Onyeka and Keane Lewis-Potter all remain out because of injuries.

Asked about Wednesday's defeat at Manchester United: "You win or learn. We didn't play our best game, or our worst either. Our foundation and work rate was there but on the day we threw the ball away too many times."

On bouncing back from that loss, he said: "We know it'll be difficult but we are up for it and can't wait to play at home after two games away."

Frank praised Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and said "nobody expected" the Magpies to be third in the Premier League. "We need to match their energy and intensity. We need to win enough second balls and the set-piece battle. Hopefully, we can be good enough in spells on the ball to create opportunities."

On Newcastle's defensive strength: "They deserve huge praise for the way they defend. They are clear in what they want and well drilled. The five, with [Nick] Pope, seem like they've played together forever. It’s very impressive how they are always in the right positions and how good they are in the duels."

Get Brentford news notifications