On this week's edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best derby fixture in English football.

One of the matches to make the list is the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Micah Richards (4): "I've always looked at this game and thought 'Arsenal will win this' - especially in the era I was growing up. Spurs have come better of late."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds