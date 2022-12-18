Sloppiness cost us - White

Ross County forward Jordan White says losing two goals in quick succession against St Johnstone was the "most disappointing" aspect of their defeat.

County took the lead in Dingwall through White - his fourth league goal of the season - but Malky Mackay's side allowed the Perthshire Saints to equalise and go ahead within the space of two minutes with goals from Ali Crawford.

"It’s something we speak about a lot – if we concede one make sure you don’t concede quickly," White told BBC Scotland. "It’s something especially when we play the Old Firm that we harp on about and to not let it get away from you and it’s disappointing that that happened today.

"I think it was the five weeks off. Obviously we’ve been in most of the time but not played, maybe a wee bit of sloppiness in the team all over, but we’ll live and we’ll learn and move on."