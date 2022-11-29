L﻿ivingston lost 2-1 in a mid-season friendly away to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

I﻿n their first outing since Michael Beale departed to take the vacant manager's job at Rangers, QPR took a two-goal lead in the first half, with Sinclair Armstrong and Macauley Bonne on target.

J﻿oel Nouble pulled one back for David Martindale's side in the second half after Andrew Shinnie picked him out, but the West Lothian side were unable to find an equaliser.