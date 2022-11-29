Livingston fall to friendly defeat at QPR
Livingston lost 2-1 in a mid-season friendly away to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.
In their first outing since Michael Beale departed to take the vacant manager's job at Rangers, QPR took a two-goal lead in the first half, with Sinclair Armstrong and Macauley Bonne on target.
Joel Nouble pulled one back for David Martindale's side in the second half after Andrew Shinnie picked him out, but the West Lothian side were unable to find an equaliser.