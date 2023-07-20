'I can link up very well with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai' - Jota

Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac AllisterGetty Images

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota says he is looking forward to building relationships with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai.

The Portugal international scored a late double as Jurgen Klopp's side opened their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 win over Karlsruher SC, the second of which was assisted by an incisive through ball from Mac Allister.

When asked post-match about his link-up with the Argentine, Jota said: "I really like these kinds of players I have to tell you.

"They can see the passes - like (Domink) Szoboszlai - you just need to make the run and they will see it and that's amazing.

"I start to see I can link up very well with him and hopefully we can take this into the season."

Related Topics