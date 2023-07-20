Liverpool forward Diogo Jota says he is looking forward to building relationships with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai.

The Portugal international scored a late double as Jurgen Klopp's side opened their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 win over Karlsruher SC, the second of which was assisted by an incisive through ball from Mac Allister.

When asked post-match about his link-up with the Argentine, Jota said: "I really like these kinds of players I have to tell you.

"They can see the passes - like (Domink) Szoboszlai - you just need to make the run and they will see it and that's amazing.

"I start to see I can link up very well with him and hopefully we can take this into the season."