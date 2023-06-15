Opening day - did you know?
- Published
Sheffield United host Crystal Palace in their first fixture of the Premier League season.
Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league games against Crystal Palace (W3 D1), though it was their last such meeting in May 2021 (0-2).
All six Premier League meetings between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have seen the winning team keep a clean sheet – the Eagles won both meetings in both 1992-93 and 2020-21, while the Blades won both in 2019-20.
Sheffield United have won their opening league game in just one of the last nine seasons (D1 L7), beating Brentford 1-0 in 2017-18.
Crystal Palace have lost their opening league game in each of the last two seasons (0-3 v Chelsea, 0-2 v Arsenal). They've never done so in three consecutive top-flight campaigns before.