Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league games against Crystal Palace (W3 D1), though it was their last such meeting in May 2021 (0-2).

All six Premier League meetings between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have seen the winning team keep a clean sheet – the Eagles won both meetings in both 1992-93 and 2020-21, while the Blades won both in 2019-20.

Sheffield United have won their opening league game in just one of the last nine seasons (D1 L7), beating Brentford 1-0 in 2017-18.