Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Erik ten Hag’s second campaign as Manchester United manager gets under way in seven days' time.

But after eight pre-season friendlies, there are still at least three dilemmas Ten Hag must address in the opening few weeks of the season.

Let’s start with right-backs. The United boss does not seem to have a nailed-on first-choice option between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The latter ended last season on top, but Dalot’s inclusion in a full-strength side against Lens suggested he was best placed to start against Wolves.

Ten Hag needs consistency and must settle on a starting right-back he believes can push on further over the coming year.

He also has the task of getting goals out of his entire attacking department rather than solely Marcus Rashford.

Rasmus Hojlund’s initial injury absence will require Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho to deliver.

Thirdly, but not least, Ten Hag has the opportunity to rectify his dreadful record away at the "big six" last season early doors.

United travel to Tottenham and Arsenal in their first four games. Poor results from both would set a precedent for an unwelcome continuation, but a double serving of positives would be exactly what United need to progress in 2023-24.