Frank on team news, a second Premier League season and facing Leicester

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media ahead of the Bees' trip to Leicester to start their Premier League campaign.

Here are the key lines:

  • Frank said that defender Kristoffer Ajer would be out until "mid-to-late August" with Sergi Canos on a similar path. However, Ethan Pinnock would miss the "first part of the season".

  • The Brentford boss said it was "important" Brentford "are an asset to the Premier League" despite being a "small club" with a "bottom-two budget".

  • Despite their struggles towards the end of last season Frank said he "has a strong belief that they can do better than last year".

  • He also heaped praise on Sunday's opponents saying: "We are facing a very good team. Maddison, Tielemans, Vardy, and Barnes are four top Premier League players. We need to be aware of them."

  • In a change of pace, Frank said he was unaware Brentford's opening day win over Arsenal featured on their All or Nothing series but would now be sure to watch it.