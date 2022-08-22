Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Jamie Vardy's new contract will extend his stay at King Power Stadium until at least the summer of 2024 and is a one-year extension on his current deal.

Come the end of this one, City’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer will be 37, which could indicate this will be the striker's final contract at the club.

Since joining for a non-league record of £1m in 2012, Vardy has written himself into Leicester City folklore by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship, while scoring more than 150 goals for the Foxes.

He has hit 133 of those in the Premier League, leaving him 14th in the all-time scorers' list, and has become the player who’s scored the most goals in the top flight after turning 30.

Throw in the fact he holds the record for games consecutively scored in (11) – and there’s no question that Jamie Vardy is one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League.

He’s come a long way since nearly quitting the game to become a holiday rep after struggling to settle into professional football in the Championship.

Next on his to-do list though will be to break into the top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers. To do that, he’ll have to score another 18 goals over the next two seasons to surpass Michael Owen’s 150.

Regardless, he’s already a Leicester City legend, a Premier League star and one of the most potent finishers to ever grace our game.

That legacy and reputation will only continue to grow until the summer of 2024.