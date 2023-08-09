Liverpool 'will be back in the top two or three'

Matt Addison from Liverpool.com believes Jurgen Klopp's side will get "back into those top two or three places" in the Premier League if they get get their transfer business right before the end of the window.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast, he said: "Every season automatically it should be Manchester City who win it and then it's a case of who can get close and who can challenge them.

"I'm not as convinced as some people by Arsenal's transfer business. There's a lot of money being spent around the Premier League and we hope Liverpool will spend more as well to add to their squad.

"I think Liverpool will get back in the top four. I can see most of the teams near the top end being broadly similar but I think Liverpool will get better and be in the top two or three places.

"The teams they struggled against last season were the poorer teams so it's much easier to foresee Liverpool not going to Nottingham Forest and getting beaten 1-0 for example. It's much easier to improve on that then try and take the next step if you're Arsenal."