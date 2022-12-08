AC Milan could be willing to compete with Barcelona for the signing of Arsenal's Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, should they decide to sell Portugal winger Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The Gunners may have to postpone their planned move for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, after the injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. (Sun), external

Arsenal academy boss Per Mertesacker could also be hired by Germany's football association to be their new sporting director. (Sky Germany, via Mail), external

Finally Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing 15-year-old Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian. (Goal), external

