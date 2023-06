Lisandro Martinez has posted an update that will excite Manchester United fans as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Argentina defender's season was ended in April after an injury on his metatarsal bone in his foot required surgery.

It is thought the 25-year-old will be fit to join Erik ten Hag's side for their pre-season preparations and he has now returned to Carrington.

He posted the above photo on Twitter, external with the caption: "So happy to be here!"