Transfer news: Foxes reluctant to sell both Maddison and Tielemans

Gossip Graphic

England playmaker James Maddison, 26, and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, have been linked with leaving Leicester City but the Foxes would be resistant to letting either player leave in January. (Leicestershire Live)

Aston Villa will be offered Leicester City and Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 30, during the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

