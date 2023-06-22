Ilkay Gundogan is leaving Manchester City to join Barcelona on a free transfer after seven trophy-laden years in England.

The Germany international was Pep Guardiola's first signing in 2016 and was made captain at the start of 2022-23 season following the departure of Fernandinho.

The 32-year-old was integral to the club winning the Treble this season, scoring six goals in his final seven games - including a double in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.