Past chairman Stewart Milne and present chairman Dave Cormack have paid their tributes to former manager, director and club ambassador Craig Brown who has passed away aged 82.

Brown was in charge at Pittodrie between December 2010 and March 2013 before moving onto a position on the Aberdeen board.

“Craig was a very special individual. He always had time for people and if there was any way in which he could help them, inevitably he was there with an abundance of support and guidance,” Milne told the club's website., external

“I very much enjoyed working with him, first as a manager, then as a board member, and in recent years as an ambassador for the club. One thing is for certain, Aberdeen could not have had a better ambassador than Craig.

“During our time working together Craig become a close friend. He always had a story or two to tell, and I often became the butt of some of these stories, but he always meant it in a friendly way, I think!"

Cormack added: “He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him. A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football.

"Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh."