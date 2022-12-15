Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, is being offered to Premier League clubs as he seeks to leave Atletico Madrid in January, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa potential destinations. (Mail), external

Manchester United and Arsenal seem the most likely options for Felix, with Atletico willing to listen to offers of more than 100m euros (£85.9m). (AS - in Spanish), external

The Gunners will attempt to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City in January, but believe a move in the summer, when the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder is out of contract, is most likely. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Fulham want to sign Arsenal's Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 31, in January. (Sky Sports), external

