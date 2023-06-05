BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter Ian Dennis: "Having watched Celtic under Ange Postecoglou then any doubters will soon change their minds. Attacking, energetic and positive - his style of football will prove very popular with Spurs."

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega: "I just can’t believe how much snobbery with some of the Spurs fans regarding Ange Postecoglou potential new appointment as a manager for Spurs. He will be a great appointment - especially how the club is at the moment - and hopefully the board follow his idea and support him."