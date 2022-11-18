The week Ronaldo had his say

Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

I﻿t has been quite the week at Manchester United and for Cristiano Ronaldo.

S﻿ince his much-publicised interview with Piers Morgan came to air it has felt like one drama after another as additional parts of their chat became public as the week went on.

S﻿o here's a quick guide to who has said what:

  • Ronaldo said he feels "betrayed" by United, that the club had shown no "evolution" and that he was being forced out.

  • A﻿s more of his interview is released he says United's owners "don't care about the club".

  • U﻿nited acknowledge his interview and the club said it will "consider its response after the full facts have been established".

  • U﻿nited defender Raphael Varane says the situation "affects" all of the players.

  • Ronaldo explains he was "close" to joining Manchester City but his "heart" took him back to United.

  • Morgan says Ronaldo is "very happy with the way things have played out" when reflecting on their interview.

  • U﻿nited legend Peter Schmeichel says he still believes in "fairytales" and hopes Ronaldo can have a future at the club.

  • F﻿ormer Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club must terminate Ronaldo's contract.

  • Ronaldo r﻿eveals he turned down a £305m deal to join a Saudi Arabian club in the summer.

  • He said he turned it down as he was "happy" at Old Trafford and "motivated to do a great season".