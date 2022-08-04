Stats behind Dundee Utd v AZ Alkmaar

AZ celebrate scoring against CelticSNS

AZ beat Celtic 2-1 at home but lost out on aggregate last season

  • Both sides have reached one European final - AZ losing to Ipswich Town in the 1981 Uefa Cup and United being beaten by IFK Gothenburg in the climax to the same tournament six years later.

  • This is United's first game in European competition since losing 7-2 on aggregate to Dynamo Moscow in the Europa League qualifiers in 2012.

  • AZ reached last season's Europa Conference League last 16, losing to Bodo/Glimt.

  • United have twice played Dutch teams in European competition - beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on aggregate in the 1982-83 Uefa Cup first round but losing 5-0 on aggregate to Vitesse Arnhem in the 1990-91 Uefa Cup second round.

  • AZ have faced Scottish sides twice previously in European competition - beating Rangers 1-0 at home in the 2004-05 Uefa Cup group stage but losing 3-2 on aggregate to Celtic in last season's Europa League final qualifier.