Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Luke Ayling scored the first goal in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, on his 250th appearance for Leeds United, in what could prove to be a valuable point in the fight for Premier League survival.

The on-field captain known as "Bill" is an extremely popular character with supporters for his wholehearted performances and being intrinsic to the club's rise into the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa.

In the aftermath of the horrendous online abuse suffered by team-mate Patrick Bamford, Ayling posted on Instagram: "250 games for this great club. The next 2 will be the most important of them all!! Fans INSIDE Elland Road thank you!! #MOT"

The responses included messages of support from team-mates, family and club colleagues.

But there was a mixed reaction from supporters at a time when they see their club imploding and want the squad, as well as senior management, to take more accountability.

One felt Ayling had "managed to just demonise the 90% of Leeds fans" unable to get to matches at Elland Road but "contribute a great deal to this club".

However, another tweeted in defence of Ayling, telling fans complaining about the post that the right-back was "clearly referencing" those who had sent abuse to the players, adding: "He loves the club, dislikes the keyboard warriors."

That last point is really salient.

Bamford receiving death threats via social media - and he is not the only United player to have suffered vile online abuse this season - comes shortly after the entire club was shut down following a "bomb hoax", understood to have been made on social media, in March.

A man has been charged and will appear before magistrates in July.

Criticism for the club's current plight is to be expected, but several lines have been crossed by the so-called warriors whose laptop lambasting often comes from the cowardice of anonymity.