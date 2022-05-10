Transfer news: Gunners interested in Sterling if City will sell

Arsenal are ready to move for Raheem Sterling if Manchester City agree to sell the 27-year-old forward this summer, when he will have one year left on his contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Barcelona boss Xavi says their financial position ruled them out of a move for striker Erling Haaland, who is set to join City from Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, has told City he does not intend to join them because he favours an offer from another club.

