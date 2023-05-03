Killie women's team and academies boosted by 'substantial funds'

Kilmarnock women’s and academy programmes will receive "substantial funds" thanks to a new two-year partnership between the club and the Killie Trust.

Under the agreement, the Killie Trust becomes the title partner of the women's team and boys’ and girls’ academy age groups.

It strengthens the Trust's "long-standing support of youth development" and adds to a milestone season in which Killie women players have signed professional contracts for the first time.

Kilmarnock managing director Phyllis McLeish said: “We’re really pleased that the connection with The Killie Trust is continuing to evolve and open new avenues to develop the club.”

“Rewards of the association with our youth academy are already clear to see and we’re excited about the growth opportunities for Kilmarnock Women FC, and the girls’ academy, which will come with this strengthening relationship.”