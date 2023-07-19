Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Washington DC

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed £100m record signing Declan Rice has no issues, despite being consigned to bike work during the first day of training on the club's pre-season tour in the United States.

The midfielder was notably absent from the main group at their training centre in Washington DC.

However, Arteta says the move was not injury related.

"A lot has happened in the past five or six days," said the Spaniard. "We just need to manage him. He has trained today and he is fine."

It means the 24-year-old could be in line to make his debut in the Gunners' opening game against a Major League Soccer All-Stars side managed by Wayne Rooney.

"Declan Rice is a huge signing for Arsenal," said Rooney of the England midfielder.

"He is a fantastic player, with a great mentality and is at the top of his game.

"He brings great character into the dressing room and could be captain of Arsenal already."