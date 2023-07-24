Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo has confirmed the injury he picked up against Arsenal is "nothing serious".

The 21-year-old collided with the Gunners' new signing Jurrien Timber not long after being introduced at half-time in their pre-season friendly match.

He appeared to be in discomfort with his ankle at the time and was later seen leaving the stadium on the back of a golf cart and wearing a protective boot, prompting concerns about the severity of the injury.

Diallo has since posted on his Instagram account, external confirming that he had "feared the worst" but that the injury is "nothing serious" and he'll be returning to the pitch soon.