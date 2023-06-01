Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has said it has been a "devastating few days" since the club was relegated from the Premier League but, "through better decisions on and off the pitch", they can return to the top flight.

The Whites' three-year stay in the top division came to an end on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram,, external Cooper said: "A devastating few days and a tough couple months in front. I would like say sorry to everyone we failed. My club. Our unwavering supporters and my family. You the fans are the heartbeat of the club and we failed you. This will stay with me for a while but it will be soon time to write our next chapter. Through better decisions on and off the pitch, I believe we can bounce back.

"I sit here right now not knowing in which direction the club will go in terms of players etc. What I will say is I will never turn my back on my club. Everything needs to be driven to get our great club back at the first time of asking.

"I know it's difficult for everyone right now, but we can use this adversity to bring us all together come the start of the new season."